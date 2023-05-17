Aylin Bayhan

Michael Kors straw fedora, €150, zalando.de

Brunello Cucinelli linen-cotton shirt, £580, farfetch.com

Canali silk-linen trousers, £650

SMR Days x Prism acetate St Tropez sunglasses, £245

Orlebar Brown jacquard Bulldog X swim shorts, £295

Isabel Marant leather and raffia basket bag, €420

Chloé silk dress, £2,825

Dior limited-edition Forever Natural Bronze bronzing powder, £48

Emporio Armani leather woven sandals, £540

Max Mara Lycra jersey one-shoulder swimsuit, £165

Tekla cotton hooded bathrobe, £150

Hermès Rouge Hermès limited-edition lipstick in Corail Parasol, £66

Xouxou silicone AirPods case, £35

Dice Kayek silk-mix shorts, €730

Carousel Jewels gold pendant,  £160

Rattan fold-up chair, £110, vinterior.co

Frescobol Carioca Leblon Beach Bat Set, £275, 24s.com

YFI Ceramics stoneware vase, £47.83, amagiccabinet.com

Loro Piana calfskin Summer Shopper bag, £1,355

Louis Vuitton cotton Washed Slim jeans, £615

Humanrace Ozone Protection SPF30 gift set, £85, selfridges.com

