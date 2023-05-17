Get your Côte on – 21 Riviera-inspired buys
Michael Kors straw fedora, €150, zalando.de
Brunello Cucinelli linen-cotton shirt, £580, farfetch.com
Canali silk-linen trousers, £650
SMR Days x Prism acetate St Tropez sunglasses, £245
Orlebar Brown jacquard Bulldog X swim shorts, £295
Isabel Marant leather and raffia basket bag, €420
Chloé silk dress, £2,825
Dior limited-edition Forever Natural Bronze bronzing powder, £48
Emporio Armani leather woven sandals, £540
Max Mara Lycra jersey one-shoulder swimsuit, £165
Tekla cotton hooded bathrobe, £150
Hermès Rouge Hermès limited-edition lipstick in Corail Parasol, £66
Xouxou silicone AirPods case, £35
Dice Kayek silk-mix shorts, €730
Carousel Jewels gold pendant, £160
Rattan fold-up chair, £110, vinterior.co
Frescobol Carioca Leblon Beach Bat Set, £275, 24s.com
YFI Ceramics stoneware vase, £47.83, amagiccabinet.com
Loro Piana calfskin Summer Shopper bag, £1,355
Louis Vuitton cotton Washed Slim jeans, £615
Humanrace Ozone Protection SPF30 gift set, £85, selfridges.com
