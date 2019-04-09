Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Roblox, a California-based online gaming startup - valued at $2.4bn in a fundraising round last year - has taken the US by storm and is now eyeing Europe’s thriving market. Malcolm Moore discusses the rise of cloud gaming with Aliya Ram and Tim Bradshaw.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Aliya Ram, technology correspondent, Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon