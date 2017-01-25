EU nations urged to help Libya stem flow of sea migrants

Brussels is urging EU leaders to support Libya so it can stop and possibly turn back the thousands-strong flow of migrants leaving the war-torn country every week.

The European Commission and Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief, on Wednesday unveiled a package of measures aimed at bringing control to the stubbornly busy Mediterranean Sea route that is now the main gateway for migrants into Europe.

One element would be to fund, train and equip Libya’s rudimentary coastguard service, with the aim of giving it the capacity to “designate a search and rescue area in full conformity with international obligations”.

This hints at contentious Italian-backed plans that if successful would eventually lead Libyan authorities to intercept migrants and return them to shore, in a bid to stem the flow of migrants into Europe and prevent those who try from drowning en route.

EU member states are already discussing a “line of protection” inside Libyan waters, which would stop migrants reaching international waters where European military missions and rescue missions operate. At present any migrants rescued by European authorities are sent to Italy.

Ms Mogherini said: “The losses of lives we see are more and more in the territory of Libyan waters and so it is a legal responsibility to prevent these losses of life. We are ready to help, train and support [the coastguards], in a sense of partnership and enabling the Libyan authorities to manage [the situation].”

But calls for tougher approaches have been criticised by humanitarian groups, which accuse the EU of seeking to bypass rules that ban pushing people back into danger. Some EU countries also have serious doubts about the viability of supporting Libyan services given the instability of the country and endemic corruption.

The commission plan also calls for a tightening of Libya’s southern border, improved conditions for migrants in Libya, and a ramping up of programmes to return migrants to their home countries.

The majority of those who come through the central Mediterranean route are from countries such as Nigeria rather than typically refugee-producing countries, notably Syria. A significant minority are, however, fleeing persecution or war.

The central Mediterranean is again the primary main route for irregular migration into Europe, resulting in the death or disappearance of more than 5,000 in 2016. EU leaders will discuss the bloc’s strategy during another migration summit in Malta early next month.

Italian officials say they are racing to develop a policy to contain migration flows from Libya before the new season of arrivals begins with warmer weather and calmer seas — as early as March.

A record 181,000 migrants arrive in Italian ports last year after being rescued in the Mediterranean. Many in Rome fear a repetition could prove extremely damaging to the centre-left government led by Paolo Gentiloni and bolster support for anti-establishment parties such as the Northern League and the Five Star Movement.

Rome is already in talks with the UN-backed government in Tripoli to secure a deal to contain migrant flows, but is counting on the EU to help with its aggressive diplomatic effort.

Italian officials denied there would be any legal problems with the Libyan coast guard returning people to shore. “The important thing . . . is the full involvement of international organisations . . . to protect and assist the migrants taken back to Libya and select the refugees deserving international protection,” one Italian official said.