Fabergé’s sapphire-studded eternity ring supports the Trans Wellness Center

Fabergé gold, diamond and sapphire Colours of Love ring, £2,520

In 1999, activist and author Monica Helms created the Transgender Pride Flag, a pink, blue and white striped design that “no matter which way you fly it, is always correct”. To honour the design in light of last month’s Trans Pride, Fabergé has released an 18ct-gold eternity ring speckled with diamonds and pink and blue sapphires (from £2,520). For each ring sold until June 2022, the house will donate 50 per cent of the purchase price to the Trans Wellness Center, a Los Angeles-based organisation that offers medical resources and services to transgender and non-binary people. faberge.com

Sporty separates for the Health In Mind Fund

Left: Fila x Oliver Spencer Benedict polo shirt, £129, and Ari jersey shorts, £110. Marton trainers, £189. Right: Fila x Oliver Spencer Pagoda jacket, £259, and drawstring trousers, £149. Solovair tassel loafers, £149

The style in Wes Anderson’s 2001 classic film The Royal Tenenbaums (from Gwyneth Paltrow’s surly-chic Margot to Luke Wilson’s tennis headband-sporting Richie, and Ben Stiller and his Adidas-clad kids) has influenced countless fashion houses over the years – from Gucci to Lacoste. Latest to join the number are Oliver Spencer and Fila, which together have devised a new menswear capsule (from £69) made up of sporty separates and twists on heritage athletic style. Ten per cent of sales will go to fashion retailer Mr Porter’s Health In Mind Fund, an initiative dedicated to helping young men lead happier and healthier lives. Available through oliverspencer.co.uk, fila.co.uk and mrporter.com

Scottish art raises funds for cancer support

Shady Pines Cosprons Provence by Glen Scouller, one of the works donated to Maggie’s Art Extravaganza at Lyon & Turnbull

Playwright John Byrne, painter Glen Scouller and printmaker Kate Downie are among more than 30 Scottish artists who have donated works to Maggie’s Art Extravaganza, a sale raising funds for the Edinburgh-based cancer care centre. Launching in mid-August at Lyon & Turnbull, Scotland’s oldest auction house, the paintings will support Maggie’s work providing free cancer support across the Lothian region. 12-19 August, lyonandturnbull.com

Tom Aikens’ cookbook supports people facing homelessness

Tom Aikens’ Five Minute Feast, £15

In May last year, Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens encouraged people to share their favourite five-minute recipes online. Accompanied by £5 donations, the videos helped raise over £5,000 for the charity Only A Pavement Away (OAPA), which works to employ vulnerable people in jobs within the hospitality industry. Fifty of those recipes – from speedy ramen to fish finger baps – will now make up a new book, Five Minute Feast (£15), which features entries by chefs including Tom Kerridge and Hélène Darroze, as well as a selection from the public. 85p from every £1 sold will go directly to OAPA’s work supporting people facing homelessness. Published 28 July; onlyapavementaway.co.uk

Tomorrow’s eco capsule for Sea Shepherd

Tomorrow x Sea Shepherd Mother Nature T-shirt, £35

For every collection launched by sustainable fashion brand Tomorrow, 50 per cent of the proceeds are shared between an environmental charity and the artists behind the designs. The latest capsule (from £25) launching this month features organic cotton T-shirts, jumpers and tote bags with designs by six different creatives, including Brussels-based illustrator Kit Agar and multidisciplinary artist Ellen Rutt. Each aquatic-themed piece is made-to-order using water-based inks, with proceeds supporting marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd. tomorrowcreates.com