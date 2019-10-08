I first shucked oysters when I worked as a very young chef with Rick Stein at The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow, Cornwall. I spent the best part of a year just prepping seafood. I wasn’t tremendously pleased at the time, but now I realise it was the best start to my career I could have had.

Every morning there would be mounds of oysters to prep before service. Stein taught me how to slide the blade of the knife between the shells, prise them open and remove the oyster cleanly. It was tedious work, but I got better and quicker at it as time wore on.

Since then, I have collected several oyster knives, some of which are still in use today. But a good one is tricky to find and I have spent ridiculous amounts of money on disappointing ones. Some have very flat blades, ideal for native oysters, while others have long thin blades, suitable for big rock oysters — but rarely do you find a knife that can do everything.

Four years ago, I spent a weekend with my friend Tom Adams, who is a farmer as well as a chef. I went to learn all about his beloved pigs. While this might sound like a strange thing for a seafood chef to do, that weekend became the turning point in my search.

A guy called Fingal Ferguson from Ireland was also there and we got talking about the amazing knives he made. Over the next three years, Ferguson and I discussed what is needed in the “ideal” oyster knife and then he made it, bespoke for me.

OK, it wasn’t cheap but I have no doubt that it will last my lifetime and beyond, and it’s a dream to use. The blade is thin but strong and it doesn’t flex. The handle sits well in my hand and doesn’t become slippery when it gets wet. It’s the one piece of kitchen equipment that travels with me everywhere and it’s a thing of beauty. Woe betide anyone who touches it.

Unfortunately for me, Fergusons’s amazing work has been recognised by other chefs and he has had to close his waiting list. Once it reopens, I have no doubt I’ll be on it again.

Nathan Outlaw is the executive chef at the newly opened Siren, in The Goring hotel, as well as chef-proprietor of Restaurant Nathan Outlaw and Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen

