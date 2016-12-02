Best books of 2016: Politics

Second-Hand Time, by Svetlana Alexievich, Fitzcarraldo Editions, RRP£14.99/Random House, RRP$30

The Belarusian winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature tells the story of the collapse of the Soviet Union through the personal testimonies of ordinary people.

Politics: Between The Extremes, by Nick Clegg, Bodley Head, RRP£20

Nick Clegg, Britain’s former deputy prime minister, is part of the high-minded, internationalist elite that is being swept aside by the current populist surge. This thoughtful memoir is also an analysis of the future of progressive politics.

The Optician of Lampedusa, by Emma-Jane Kirby, Allen Lane, RRP£9.99

A moving insight into Europe and Africa’s migration crisis, seen through the eyes of an Italian optician on a sailing trip in the Mediterranean who came across hundreds of drowning refugees.

Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power, by Mark Landler, WH Allen, RRP£20/Random House, RRP$28

Landler’s closely reported study of the making of US foreign policy over the past eight years is a first draft of the history of the Obama years.

The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land In Between, by Hisham Matar, Viking, RRP£14.99/Random House, RRP$26

Matar’s father was a political prisoner held by the Gaddafi regime. This memoir, shortlisted for the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction, is an account of Matar’s return to Libya in 2012. As well as being a tense and moving personal story, it offers sharp insights into a vicious dictatorship and a country in ruins.

East West Street: On the Origins of Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity, by Philippe Sands, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, RRP£20/$32.50

The winner of this year’s Baillie Gifford Prize, Sands’s book is a mixture of intellectual history, family memoir and a re-creation of the events leading up to the Nuremberg trials. In its meditation on the origins of international humanitarian law, it also sheds light on some of the most controversial problems in international relations.

All Out War: The Full Story of How Brexit Sank Britain’s Political Class, by Tim Shipman, William Collins, RRP£25

A detailed, well-reported and gripping “inside story” of one of the most extraordinary and consequential events in recent British history, told by the political editor of the Sunday Times.

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, by JD Vance, William Collins, RRP£14.99/Harper, RRP$27.99

Many of those seeking to understand the social and cultural forces that swept Donald Trump to power have turned to Vance’s powerful and highly readable account of the plight of poor white Americans in Kentucky.