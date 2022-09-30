© Cornelius Käss

Louis Vuitton cashmere jumper, £1,550, and wool pleated skirt, £2,520. Dr Martens leather Azreya Max platform boots, €329. Mawé Attaher silver and ebony earrings, €245. Justine Clenquet brass-dipped palladium necklace, €150. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello metal Crater cuff, £795. Acne Studios leather and brass belt, POA. Amina Muaddi leather Amini Julia bag, €850. Dior acetate and metal sunglasses, £450

© Cornelius Käss

Diesel nylon bomber jacket, €325. Giorgio Armani miyuki and sequin damier embroidery tunic with rhinestone fringe skirt, £9,850, and stretch tulle embroidered trousers, £6,400. Aurei silver, steel and brass collar necklace, $160. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello metal, glass and rhinestone ring, £275

© Cornelius Käss © Cornelius Käss

Ralph Lauren Collection jersey jumpsuit, £2,080. Schiaparelli leather sandals, POA, and brass Sun earrings, €1,250. Sehnsucht Atelier lace collar, €95. Chanel pearl and strass evening bag, £10,285

© Cornelius Käss

Hermès sheer wool jumper, £2,400, and leather and mesh pleated skirt, £12,200. Mawé Attaher silver and ebony earrings, €245. Justine Clenquet brass-dipped palladium necklace, €150. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello metal and glass ring, £275, and metal bangle, £995. Paco Rabanne brass 1969 nano bag, €740

© Cornelius Käss

Asquin studded leather bra, €380. Akris silk dress, €3,790, and leather reversible bag, €1,090. Rochas leather boots, €,1,200. Simone Rocha nylon braid, POA

© Cornelius Käss

Chanel leather dress, £5,830. GCDS lace shirt, POA. Aurei silver, steel and brass collar necklace, $160. Alexander McQueen leather Mini Jewelled satchel, £1,650

© Cornelius Käss

Loewe cotton mesh dress, £27,850. Ludovic de Saint Sernin wool dress, €430. Valentino leather boots, £1,190

Model, Electra 3000 at Elite. Casting, Shawn Dezan at Home. Hair, Olivier Noraz at Home. Photographer’s assistant, Paul-Antoine Goutal. Stylist’s assistant, Monique De Souza. Production, Geoffrey Delhaye at Paf Paf