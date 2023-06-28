Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio, has won a second term in office, the US Supreme Court rejects a Republican election plan, and a New York court has ruled that FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cannot dismiss the criminal charges against him. Plus, a leading Japanese semiconductor equipment maker has accepted a $6.4bn buyout offer from a state-backed fund.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Bio secures second term as Sierra Leone leader

US Supreme Court affirms state courts’ authority over election rules

Sam Bankman-Fried fails to dismiss criminal charges related to FTX

Japan steps into chip supply chain with $6.4bn JSR deal

