Ukraine in the EU?
The EU recognizes Ukraine as an official candidate for membership, Russian businessmen look to work with Iran to skirt US sanctions, and the FT’s Hot Money podcast reveals Visa and Mastercard are the secret regulators of the porn industry. Plus, the US bans Juul e-cigarettes from being sold.
Mentioned in this podcast:
EU leaders formally agree to grant Ukraine candidate member status
Sanctions-hit Russian businessmen seek tips from Iran
Pornhub owner MindGeek loses top two executives
EU press conference audio courtesy of the European Council
