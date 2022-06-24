The EU recognizes Ukraine as an official candidate for membership, Russian businessmen look to work with Iran to skirt US sanctions, and the FT’s Hot Money podcast reveals Visa and Mastercard are the secret regulators of the porn industry. Plus, the US bans Juul e-cigarettes from being sold.

EU leaders formally agree to grant Ukraine candidate member status

Sanctions-hit Russian businessmen seek tips from Iran

Pornhub owner MindGeek loses top two executives

