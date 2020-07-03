Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is set to ask Brussels for full control over the review of the proposed £31bn merger between Virgin Media and O2, US consumers are expected to spend $710bn online in 2020, and American Airlines says it could have over 20,000 front-line employees more than it needs this autumn to operate its reduced flying schedule. Plus, the unemployment rate for black Americans remained higher in June than for all other groups. Economist Valerie Wilson explains why black workers are being disproportionately affected by coronavirus and what policy measures might help.

