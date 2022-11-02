There’s some internal turmoil at JPMorgan Chase over who should manage the bank’s wealthiest clients. At the centre of the infighting is a top financial adviser who’s managed the accounts of some big names, including retired baseball player-turned-entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez. The FT’s US banking editor Joshua Franklin walks us through what led to this years-long legal battle at one of the world’s biggest banks.

For further reading:

Glitz and Gladwell: the infighting over prized JPMorgan wealth clients

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez at centre of JPMorgan client poaching row

Asset Management: Growth investors adapt to new paradigm

