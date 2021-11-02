In the way of so much climate diplomacy, the Indian government’s COP26 commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2070 managed to be an example of heartening progress and a cause for rueful disappointment at the same time. That the world’s third-biggest emitter and most populous country now has a target to reduce its emissions to virtually zero is encouraging and a vital step in limiting global warming. It was a diplomatic coup for the British hosts and a landmark moment in India setting itself on a path, eventually, to a green economy.

Yet it intends to hit this target so late — much later than many other countries — that limiting the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5C will become much harder. It will provide ammunition for climate sceptics in the rich world to ask why they should go faster when others are dragging their feet.

That would be a mistake. Instead, India’s target should be seen as a first step that trust-building and technological progress should bring forward. And perhaps even more important than a target for half a century’s time are India’s genuinely bold interim commitments to reduce emissions, increase the use of renewable energy and make growth less reliant on fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reluctance to embrace a shorter timetable to reach net zero is understandable. While many western countries are committed to a 2050 deadline, the Indian government rightly points out that they have used fossil fuels for decades, if not centuries, to lift living standards. That is an option that India’s millions of rural poor — often reliant on diesel generators — are only just beginning to enjoy.

Not only is India’s contribution to historic emissions much less than other countries but its high ranking on aggregate emissions reflects a much bigger population. On a per head basis its emissions are towards the bottom of the table, thanks to its relative poverty. It would be churlish to say that Indians have less entitlement to a high-carbon lifestyle than those living elsewhere.

Alongside the net zero target, Modi set out a series of earlier goals, including obtaining half of its energy from renewables and reducing the carbon intensity of the economy by 45 per cent, both by 2030. These are genuinely helpful and should not be dismissed. If India can make the next half century of growth much less damaging for the planet than China’s economic transformation, that would be an enormous achievement that would also lift millions out of poverty.

Nevertheless, more will still be needed on the environmental front. Indians are likely to be among the worst-affected by a warmer planet: climate scientists estimate that roughly half of India’s population will experience extreme heat by 2070. Hundreds died as recently as last month in extreme floods that are only likely to get worse and more common as the planet gets hotter.

Genuine allocations of climate finance from the west to poorer countries, previous versions of which Modi described not entirely unfairly as “empty”, will build trust and encourage India, and the other developing countries for which Modi said he had a “duty to raise my voice”, to go further. Rich countries should not be disheartened by later net zero targets for poorer ones — China last year announced a 2060 target — but push to hit net zero faster themselves. That would allow poorer countries to use more of the world’s “carbon budget” and demonstrate that there does not have to be too much of a trade-off between environmentalism and development.