Will generative AI and ChatGPT in the workplace make some jobs redundant or will they simply changethe way we work, ridding us of some of the more mundane, boring parts of our job? Isabel Berwick hears from Jeff Wong, head of the innovation team at professional services firm EY, who believes this new technology will free employees to become more productive. Plus, Madhumita Murgia, the FT’s artificial intelligence editor, gives a round-up of sectors that could see profound changes, while Mary Towers, a policy expert on employment rights at the UK’s Trades Union Congress, an umbrella body for unionised labour, says employees should be given more control over how generative AI is introduced in the workplace.

