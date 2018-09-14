It feels good to be on the right side of history. With employment recovering faster in Britain than its neighbours after the crash, governments for years seemed sure that the flexible labour market was one thing the country had got right. By 2015, Yorkshire alone was creating more jobs than the whole of France. The UK was also at the forefront of insurgent industries like the gig economy. George Osborne, as chancellor, promised to support these developments: “We choose the future,” he declared.

In the eight years I have spent reporting on the economy, the people I met who most often disagreed with that analysis were the ones the “future” was happening to. Now, discontent about the quality of work in modern Britain — amplified by the Brexit vote — has spread from the country’s factories, call centres and care homes into the halls of power.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has called the gig economy “evil”. A commission established by a leftwing think-tank has called for a once-in-a-generation reform of the economy to restore “prosperity and economic justice”. John McDonnell, Labour’s shadow chancellor, has promised a vast expansion of workers’ rights. Conservatives, too, including the prime minister Theresa May, worry that some workers feel abandoned. Britain is having a crisis of confidence in its economic model. If this is the future, we’re not sure we like it after all.

But the future is not the problem — the problem is that a chunk of our economy has been retreating into the past. You need only look as far as Cambridge to see that the UK has cutting edge technology and science hubs as well as some of the best universities in the world. In cities from Leeds to Manchester and London, the economy has been churning out good jobs in professional services and the creative industries.

Meanwhile, in the low-paid economy that sits alongside — and often services — the higher-paid workforce, new technology has enabled the return of some very old ways of working. The courier companies that shuttle documents between London’s banks and law firms, for example, disperse the work available to couriers who they pay on a piece rate.

“It drives you crazy,” one bicycle courier told me. “You always want to be doing 20 or 30 deliveries, minimum. If it’s five o’clock or six o’clock and you haven’t reached that, you’re going to have to work extra hard another day. But it doesn’t really matter how hard you work, because it’s up to someone else how many jobs you get.”

The way she works is not so different to the vast “gig economy” that was London in the 18th century, where piece rates were the norm. It is a similar story for an agency worker on a zero-hours contract I spoke to recently, who was told to come to work in a food factory by text message that morning, only to be sent home after just two hours of paid work because of a production lull. It was the middle of the night and the first bus was not due until dawn. His working life is not so different to that of the “lumpers” who once worked at the docks unloading cargo, hired as casuals for each boatload.

The effect of these employment models has been to make humans a cheap and flexible resource in the UK’s low-paid sectors. No wonder these industries have become particularly labour-intensive, with relatively little investment in machines and technology.

The UK’s low-paid sectors are 20 to 57 per cent less productive on average than the same sectors in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Take the low-productivity activities that have recently been “reshored” to the UK, from manufacturing screws to stitching £7 dresses. A developed economy that finds itself sliding back down the global value chain is an economy where something is going awry.

Ministers have not been deaf to these concerns. In 2016, Mr Osborne introduced a sharply higher minimum wage for the over-25s: he hoped it would force employers to boost productivity. On its own, this has proved too weak a lever. In a country where regulation is both light and under-enforced, organisations have found other avenues to keep labour costs down.

Reforms should not aim to return us to a world of steady but stodgy 9-to-5 jobs. Many workers crave more flexibility. Employers need it too. But the goal should be a labour market wheregive and take on both sides is the norm; where employers see workers as an investment, rather than an expendable resource to turn on and off at will.

Better regulation of existing employment law would achieve some of this, along with new rules to curb exploitative contracts. But there also needs to be a power shift. Only 13.5 per cent of private sector workers are trade union members, and their presence is lowest in sectors where bargaining power is most needed. As a Tesco union rep told me, when she mentions trade unions to new staff, “they look at you blankly as if you’ve got three heads”. Government can help by making it easier for them to reach workers.

But Labour’s plan to impose sectoral collective bargaining risks handing unions power without legitimacy. It would be better if they built it from the bottom up, by proving to the next generation they have a role to play in 21st-century lives.

The good news for Britain is that the best possible time to reform a labour market is when unemployment is low and bargaining power is naturally on the rise. The jobs market now is tighter than at any time since the 1970s. Britain has the opportunity to drag its labour market into a higher-pay, higher-productivity future. Brexit uncertainties are not a reason to drift and dither, but an impetus to act.

sarah.oconnor@ft.com