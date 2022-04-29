Yen sinks as dollar rises to 20-year high
The US dollar surged to its highest level in two decades on Thursday, the US economy contracted unexpectedly in the first quarter, Twitter admits an ‘error’ in audience figures for the past three years, and Amazon shares fell after the company said it expects revenue growth to remain sluggish.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Falling sales and high costs weigh down Amazon earnings
US economy contracts for first time since mid-2020
Dollar surges to highest level in 20 years
Twitter admits overstating audience figures for 3 years
