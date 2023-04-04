The president of the European Commission has called on Beijing to play a “constructive” role in bringing peace to Ukraine, EY has been banned from taking on any new listed audit clients in Germany for two years, and the makers of popular plagiarism detection software are launching a tool that also detects if essays are created using artificial intelligence chatbots. Plus the FT’s Polina Ivanova talks about her colleague Evan Gershkowich who has been detained by Russia.

