FT Series Autumn Food & Drink Special Pears fit for a king, oysters cooked in beef fat, roasted grapes and rare potions with no hangovers. Plus, Jancis Robinson reads the riot act © Kenneth Lam Niklas Ekstedt is bringing ancient Nordic cooking techniques to LondonIn deepest woodland, the chef teaches Alexander Gilmour how to cook with smoke and fire Ravinder Bhogal's delectable autumn fruit recipesLamb pilaf with quince; roasted grapes, figs and pomegranate with burrata; spiced apple roulade The wonders of non-alcoholic cocktailsNo sorry substitutes, soft options have become a creative and commercial necessity for any serious restaurant The pear is the prince of fruits. You just need to know when to eat themWait until they're properly ripe, writes Bee Wilson, and these autumn gems will reveal their magic Behave yourselves: how restaurant guests can mend their mannersMaking several bookings for the same time and then choosing to honour only one seems especially heartless