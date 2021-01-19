Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Cheap antiparasitic could cut Covid-19 deaths
Donato Paolo Mancini in London
A cheap, off-patent antiparasitic drug has been shown to have a significant effect in reducing mortality in patients with moderate to severe Covid-19.
Researchers have hailed the preliminary finding as a pivotal step towards broadening the arsenal of drugs used against the disease.
The University of Liverpool’s Andrew Hill and others carried out a meta-analytical breakdown of 18 studies that found that ivermectin was associated with reduced inflammation and a faster elimination of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
US trends encouraging despite high toll
Peter Wells in New York
The US has gone three days without a single state reporting a record level of coronavirus hospitalisations, adding to encouraging trends of declining numbers of patients and new infections.
There are 123,848 people currently in US hospitals with coronavirus, according to the most recent data on Monday from Covid Tracking Project. That is the lowest number of patients since January 2 and represents a decline of 6.5 per cent from the January 6 record of 132,474.
On Saturday, for the first time since mid-September, no state was revealed to have reported a record number of hospitalisations, according to a Financial Times analysis of CTP data.
California on Tuesday reported its smallest daily increase in cases in six weeks, putting it on the cusp of becoming the first US state to confirm 3m infections since the start of the pandemic.
An additional 23,794 positive cases were reported over the past 24 hours, down from 30,699 on Monday, the state health department revealed. That is the fewest number of cases in a single day since early December.
The most populous state is now about 3,000 cases shy of becoming the first state in the US to confirm 3m infections since the start of the pandemic.
The US coronavirus death toll topped 400,000 as the country continues to weather the effects of a weeks-long surge in cases and hospitalisations.
Since the start of the pandemic, authorities in the US have attributed 400,022 fatalities to coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins data, more than any other country.
The most recent figures on Monday from CTP, which the FT uses for analysis, put the death toll at 390,262, although the data aggregator uses a different methodology from Johns Hopkins.
UK hits daily record number of deaths
Harry Dempsey in London
The UK recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, with a further 1,610 fatalities taking the total to more than 90,000.
Tuesday’s daily figure was higher than the previous record of 1,564 deaths in one day reached on Wednesday last week and is far higher than the peak number of daily deaths during the first wave of coronavirus in the spring last year.
The UK recorded 599 deaths a day earlier. Britain's worst day of the pandemic so far comes as FT’s coronavirus tracker shows the country to have the highest death rate in the world at 1.7 fatalities per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Wall St rises as Yellen urges Congress to ‘act big’
FT reporters
US stocks closed higher on Tuesday after Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen made the case for large-scale fiscal stimulus to cushion the economic blow from Covid-19 during her confirmation hearing in Washington.
The benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.8 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5 per cent.
Ms Yellen voiced strong support for US president-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9tn relief package.
“With interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big,” she said, adding: “In the long run, I believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs, especially if we care about helping people who have been struggling for a very long time.”
The former Federal Reserve chair told the Senate finance committee that she would support the Treasury department looking into issuing longer-dated debt in order to take advantage of historically low borrowing costs.
US government bonds edged lower on Tuesday, sending 10-year yields 0.01 percentage points higher at one point to 1.1 per cent. The yield on 30-year notes steadied at 1.8 per cent. Yields rise as prices fall.
Wetherspoon taps investors for 2nd time in pandemic
Alice Hancock in London
Pub owner Wetherspoon has become the first UK hospitality group to tap shareholders for fresh funds twice during the pandemic while it battles to survive lockdown closures.
The group said on Tuesday that it would look to raise around £93m through an accelerated share placing as it faced uncertainty over the length of the current lockdown and the restrictions that pubs would have to trade under once they reopened.
Wetherspoon said it was spending £4.1m per week while its 872 pubs, which are renowned for their cheap prices, were closed. Since March, the company has reduced its staff headcount by 6,000 to 37,700, it added.
New Zealand to investigate saliva tests
The New Zealand Ministry of Health said it would investigate the potential role of a saliva test for coronavirus for incoming arrivals.
The Institute for Environmental Science and Research, known as ESR, said it would begin saliva testing of Air New Zealand aircrew and report back to the ministry.
“Saliva testing is considered a good additional option for those that require frequent testing, such as border workers, where saliva based testing can complement regular nasopharyngeal testing,” the ministry said in a statement.
The polymerase chain reaction test obtained by the nasopharyngeal swabbing method is considered the “gold standard” for Covid-19, the ministry said, “as it detects the virus the most effectively”.
News you might have missed …
Banks are squeezing the supply of loans to European businesses and households in expectation of higher bad loans due to the impact of lockdowns, a European Central Bank report showed. The ECB's quarterly survey of banks found a growing proportion of them are tightening lending conditions, particularly in France.
Hong Kong’s unemployment rate hit a 16-year high as its economy was battered by the coronavirus epidemic. The jobless figure for October to December rose to 6.6 per cent, a 0.3 per cent increase from the previous three months. The retail, accommodation and food sectors suffered from stringent social distancing measures.
The United Arab Emirates is accelerating the rollout of its coronavirus vaccines as the Gulf federation seeks to overtake its newfound ally Israel as the world’s most inoculated nation. The UAE, which has vaccinated around 20 per cent of the population, is starting to catch up with Israel, which leads with a 29 per cent rate.
Australia’s chief medical officer has said the country will return to ‘some sort of normal’ this year following its Covid-19 vaccination programme, but international travel is still some time away. Paul Kelly said the vaccine effort would not allow Australia to reopen its borders, due to high infection levels elsewhere.
The Ring at the London Metal Exchange
The London Metal Exchange is to propose permanently shutting its Ring, where metals have been traded since its founding in 1877, a move that would mark the end of in-person trading of commodities in Europe. The exchange’s decision would come after it temporarily halted trading in the Ring last year because of the pandemic.
Halliburton, one of the world’s three biggest oilfield services companies, reported a fourth-quarter decline in income to $160m, or 18 cents per share, from $285m a year ago. That marked a 60 per cent rise from the previous three months, when oilfield activity in the company’s key US market remained depressed.
Bank of America's fourth-quarter net income rose by almost $600m, driven by the release of loan loss reserves, capital markets revenues and net interest income that climbed for the first time in more than a year. Quarterly net income rose to $5.5bn but total revenue, at $20.1bn, fell short of expectations of $20.5bn.
Travel restrictions, store closures and fewer festive gatherings dented Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli’s business. Organic sales dropped 6.1 per cent to SFr4.02bn ($4.52bn) in 2020, which resulted in an almost 11 per cent year-on-year decline. Shares in Lindt dropped 2 per cent on Tuesday.
