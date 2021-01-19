Peter Wells in New York

The US has gone three days without a single state reporting a record level of coronavirus hospitalisations, adding to encouraging trends of declining numbers of patients and new infections.

There are 123,848 people currently in US hospitals with coronavirus, according to the most recent data on Monday from Covid Tracking Project. That is the lowest number of patients since January 2 and represents a decline of 6.5 per cent from the January 6 record of 132,474.

On Saturday, for the first time since mid-September, no state was revealed to have reported a record number of hospitalisations, according to a Financial Times analysis of CTP data.

California on Tuesday reported its smallest daily increase in cases in six weeks, putting it on the cusp of becoming the first US state to confirm 3m infections since the start of the pandemic.

An additional 23,794 positive cases were reported over the past 24 hours, down from 30,699 on Monday, the state health department revealed. That is the fewest number of cases in a single day since early December.

The most populous state is now about 3,000 cases shy of becoming the first state in the US to confirm 3m infections since the start of the pandemic.

The US coronavirus death toll topped 400,000 as the country continues to weather the effects of a weeks-long surge in cases and hospitalisations.

Since the start of the pandemic, authorities in the US have attributed 400,022 fatalities to coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins data, more than any other country.

The most recent figures on Monday from CTP, which the FT uses for analysis, put the death toll at 390,262, although the data aggregator uses a different methodology from Johns Hopkins.