Franco Manca owner warns of fall in consumer spending

The owner of restaurant chains Real Greek and Franco Manca became the latest in the industry to report a slowdown in business as British consumers feel less confident about the economy.

In an announcement that initially wiped more than a quarter off its market value, Fulham Shore said the fall in spending had largely hit its sites in London suburbs.

The company’s chairman, David Page, said trading at the group’s restaurants in central London and the Canary Wharf financial district remained strong. However middle class families who live near its sites in London suburbs such as Wimbledon and Hampstead appeared to be visiting less often, he said.

“Restaurants we know of in the London suburbs but have nothing to do with us have also told us they had a poor summer,” said Mr Page, who has been in the restaurant industry for more than 40 years and is a former chief executive of PizzaExpress.

He added that while he was not certain what had caused the slowdown, he was personally “much more nervous about the economy than I was 18 months ago”.

The pressures reported by Fulham Shore have been evident across the sector, which is grappling with a higher minimum wage, rising business rates and heightened competition from takeaway services such as Deliveroo.

Frankie & Benny’s and Garfunkels owner The Restaurant Group has cut its prices to lure customers as part of new chief executive Andy McCue’s turnround plan.

Opening Quote Email , daily Be ready when the London market opens, with Matthew Vincent’s pre-market update and commentary. daily One-Click Sign Up to Opening Quote

Aim-listed Comptoir Group, which owns the Comptoir Libanais casual dining chain, warned on profits in June because of what it called an “unexpected decline” in sales, as well as rising costs. Tasty, the owner of the Wildwood restaurant chain, said in March that its trading was “below expectations”.

Some macroeconomic data also suggest tougher times ahead for British leisure and retail businesses.

In June, consumer confidence in the UK dropped to levels last seen during the turmoil immediately following last year’s Brexit vote, according to the closely watched GfK survey.

The amount of money the British are borrowing on credit cards and via personal loans or car financing agreements is growing, but the pace of growth is easing. The annual growth rate of consumer credit fell to 9.8 per cent in July, according to the Bank of England, which was the smallest increase since April 2016.

Mr Page speculated that a softening of the London housing market, where estate agents have reported a slowdown in home sales, could be one reason families were less inclined to go out to eat.

He added that Fulham Shore’s landlords were reacting to the industry slowdown by offering the group extra incentives to sign leases. “This has accelerated in the last few months,” he said.

Fulham Shore’s shares were down by 21 per cent at 13.6p by mid-morning on Wednesday.