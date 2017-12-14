Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Theresa May suffered a major defeat on Wednesday when 11 members of her Conservative party rebelled to force her to give parliament more control over Brexit.

The prime minister’s setback prompted recriminations from pro-Brexit Conservatives, who accused the rebels of helping Labour.

David Davis, the UK’s Brexit secretary, said the government’s loss in the House of Commons leaves a “very compressed timetable” to find a deal before the Brexit deadline in March 2019.

Here is an explanation of the other implications of the vote.

What does the vote mean?

It is technical: it stops British ministers from using special powers to implement any exit deal agreed with the EU, before parliament has held a full vote on that deal. So, on issues such as the Irish border, in theory it gives parliament more control over Theresa May’s government.

Why did the government object?

Ministers said they would need as much time as possible to prepare for exit day. The UK and the EU are aiming to reach a final deal by October, and the UK is due to leave the bloc less than six months later, in March 2019. Mr Davis has hinted he might seek to undo the vote in the next stage of the bill.

Does this affect whether Brexit actually happens?

No. Most MPs — including nearly all the Tory rebels — are committed to implementing the referendum result. Public opinion has not shifted against Brexit. But the vote suggests that Mrs May’s government will struggle to shape the process.

How many Tory rebels are there?

Of the 316 Tory MPs, 11 voted against the government on Wednesday. Several more nearly did. Crucially, the government can normally count on the support of about eight pro-Brexit Labour MPs. But on Wednesday, only two voted with the government. The combination of Tory rebellion and Labour loyalty wiped out Mrs May’s working majority of 13.

Will parliament be able to change the exit deal?

Opinions differ. Pro-European MPs have hinted yes. Certainly they could force Britain to make extra commitments — for example, to EU nationals living in the UK. Some campaigners see every extra stop on the journey as another opportunity to turn back. But EU figures said on Thursday that they would not reopen negotiations if the UK parliament amended the deal.

What else could the UK parliament do?

The UK government wants to insert a specific date — March 29 2019 — into law. Pro-European MPs say that this would make it harder to extend negotiations if needed. A vote is due for next Wednesday. (Any extension to talks would require all EU countries to agree.)

In the coming months, MPs will vote on a whole range of bills — from agriculture to immigration to trade. Those are likely to stoke divisions. Most MPs voted Remain, and a majority oppose a hard Brexit.

Is Mrs May still in control domestically?

Mostly. She has cleared the first stage of negotiations with the EU, and made significant compromises — including a €40bn to €60bn divorce bill — without any of her government resigning in protest. For both pro-Europeans and pro-Brexit Tories, she is the still least worst option. But with a slim parliamentary majority, her leadership is never truly stable.

What is the chance of a no-deal Brexit?

Some commentators argue there could be a miscalculation — whereby parliament rejects a deal, and Britain crashes out of the EU. However, most MPs are very opposed to a no-deal Brexit. Mr Davis said on Thursday that outcome had become “massively less probable” following recent progress in talks.