An influential former Turkish finance minister has announced his resignation from Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, paving the way for a possible split in a movement that has dominated Turkish politics for the past 17 years.

Ali Babacan, a founding member of the Justice and Development party (AKP) cited “deep differences” over the party’s direction as a reason for quitting, according to a statement released by Turkish opposition news outlets and confirmed as authentic by a person close to him.

The 52-year-old, who is credited with overseeing a period of strong economic growth for much of the 2000s and early 2010s but left government in 2015, said that both “rationally and emotionally” he had diverged from the AKP.

“In recent years, deep differences have emerged between the policies pursued in a number of fields and my own principles, values and ideas,” he said.

Mr Babacan — who also served stints as deputy prime minister, foreign minister and chief negotiator for Turkey’s EU accession talks — did not explicitly state that he was forming a new party, but he is widely expected to do so in the coming months. In this statement on Monday he said the country needed “a new effort for its today and its future”.

“In the conditions we find ourselves in, Turkey needs a brand new future vision,” he said. “Me and many friends feel a great and historic responsibility towards such an effort.”

He said that their key principles were “human rights, freedoms, advanced democracy and rule of law”.

Mr Babacan’s resignation, which comes days after Mr Erdogan sacked Turkey’s central bank governor, takes place against a backdrop of discontent within the ruling party.

The malaise has grown in the aftermath of regional elections this year in which the AKP lost control of Ankara, Istanbul and a string of other important cities, ending the long winning streak of a party that first swept to power in 2002.

Critics of Mr Erdogan within his party complain that he has grown increasingly authoritarian, and has concentrated power in the hands of a small group of loyalists. They accuse him of poor economic management, of alienating members of Turkey’s Kurdish minority and of damaging Turkey’s ties with the west.

Several former party heavyweights have publicly voiced their concerns in recent months. They include Ahmet Davutoglu, a former prime minister who is also considering forming his own party, and Abdullah Gul, a former president who is reported to have given his blessing to Mr Babacan.

The political aims of Mr Babacan’s new movement remain unclear, and many are sceptical about its prospects of success.

Analysts say the former minister may seek to attract disillusioned AKP voters in order to chip away at the ruling party’s vote block, which is still far larger than that of any other single party, and then work in tandem with other opposition groups. Alternatively, he may seek to create a broad-based movement that could challenge Mr Erdogan head-on at the next presidential election, scheduled for 2023.

In the near term, many expect the former minister to try to draw defections from AKP members of parliament, enabling him to form his own parliamentary group that could become part of an unofficial opposition coalition.

The resignation of Mr Babacan, who was popular among foreign investors and has maintained links with the international finance community, comes amid deep market concern about Mr Erdogan’s stewardship of the economy.

Those worries were exacerbated by Mr Erdogan’s decision to sack the former central bank governor, Murat Cetinkaya, after a clash over the pace and depth of interest rate cuts.

Mr Cetinkaya’s successor, Murat Uysal, now faces an uphill struggle to convince investors of his credibility. That task was made harder as Mr Uysal was accused of plagiarism in his master’s thesis.

Twitter users alleged that passages of the English-language summary of the study on inflation targeting, which is publicly available in the online archive of Turkey’s higher education board, had been lifted word-for-word from other academic papers. A central bank spokesman declined to comment.