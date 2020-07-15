Atlantia, the infrastructure group controlled by the billionaire Benetton family, has agreed to sell a majority stake in its toll road business following a bitter dispute with the Italian government over the collapse of a Genoa bridge in 2018.

Under the terms of the deal, Atlantia will sell at least 51 per cent of its toll road business, Autostrade per l’Italia, to state-owned Italian lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the government said on Wednesday.

The value of Atlantia’s 51 per cent stake in Autostrade will be agreed with CDP by the end of the month, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Atlantia has been at loggerheads with the government over its concession to operate tolls on the country’s roads since the bridge disaster claimed 43 lives in August 2018. The Five Star Movement, the senior partner in the coalition government, vowed to revoke Autostrade’s concessions as a way to punish the company, which operated the bridge.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government stood ready to strip Autostrade of its concessions, pointing out that it would be a “paradox” for the government to allow the same company to operate the replacement bridge in Genoa that was completed last month.

Atlantia and Autostrade are due to hold extraordinary board meetings later on Wednesday to vote on the plan that was agreed with the government in talks that ran into Wednesday morning. Atlantia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Atlantia jumped 20 per cent in early trading in Milan.

Last month, Atlantia called on Brussels to intervene in the dispute, alleging Rome had breached EU law by introducing legislation that would allow it to strip the company of its concessions and pay little compensation. Atlantia had previously insisted it would not be forced to sell its stake in Autostrade.

Despite a year of negotiations between the government and Atlantia — which covered potential damages to be paid for the collapse, future profits to be made from the concessions and additional investments to be made by the company — opinion within the ruling coalition had hardened against the Benetton-owned business.

Danilo Toninelli, former transport minister and a member of Five Star, said coalition partners must “accept the ouster of the Benettons who failed”.

Atlantia could potentially exit Autostrade completely later this year, when the toll road business is expected to float, said people familiar with the matter.

Analysts and investors said a decision to strip Autostrade of the concession with little compensation would have forced the group to default on its almost €10bn of debts, which are largely owned by Italian banks and international investors. Atlantia has between €5bn and €6bn in debts of its own.

Germany’s Allianz Capital Partners and China’s state-owned Silk Road Fund own a 7 per cent and 5 per cent stake in Autostrade respectively.