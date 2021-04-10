The Newt in Somerset

The Garden Café at The Newt in Somerset

Gourmands local to The Newt in Castle Cary have been able to dine among its lawns, woodlands and gardens since 8 March. For a casual repast, pre-order a picnic at the Cyder Bar, where a selection of freshly baked cakes, pastries and pies is available daily. A series of Kitchen Garden BBQs will also serve flame-grilled meats and fish on weekends with good weather. And from 12 April, those looking for a more formal option can book a seat at the Garden Café. The restaurant’s terrace has uninterrupted views of the kitchen gardens and orchards below – all the better to enjoy the homegrown, vegetable-led fare. RD thenewtinsomerset.com

Prawn on the Farm, Padstow

The 52-seat marquee at Trerethern Farm

For the past eight years, Prawn on the Lawn has provided London and Padstow residents with some of the freshest fish dishes in the country. The small-plates-style menu changes every day – sometimes even hourly. Now, from 21 April to 3 October, the family-run fishmonger-turned-restaurant will take up residence at Trerethern Farm for the second year running. Expect locally caught lobster, Thai-style Cornish sole, and oysters grown in an estuary overlooked by the 52-seat marquee. RD prawnonthelawn.com

Dalloway Terrace, London

Dining at Dalloway Terrace in Bloomsbury

An Insta-favourite every season, Bloomsbury’s Dalloway Terrace will reopen on 12 April with an installation created by McQueens Flowers and Belvedere Vodka. Inspired by the rolling hills of the British countryside, the setting has been designed to evoke a sense of spring with cornflowers, daisies, dried wheat and pampas grass. Drinks, cocktails and seasonal fare can be enjoyed under the terrace’s retractable roof, making the space ideal for outdoor dining – even when the weather isn’t. RD dallowayterrace.com

Brat at Climpson’s Arch, London

Brat brings its Michelin-starred menu to an al fresco pop-up in Hackney from 12 April

Back for a second summer at Hackney pop-up space Climpson’s Arch, Michelin-starred Brat will offer al fresco dining from 12 April. All the usual classics from the original Shoreditch outpost will be available, from whole crab with hay butter to grilled Crocadon Farm aged mutton chops. Round off the evening with a signature Climpson & Sons espresso martini. RD bratrestaurant.com

Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye

Kinloch Lodge on the shores of Loch na Dal

There are few more scenic spots to dine than Kinloch Lodge. Nestled at the foot of Kinloch Hill, the hotel looks out onto the tranquil Loch na Dal at the head of Skye’s Sleat peninsula. After an initial outing last summer, al fresco dining will be made a permanent feature as of 26 April, with 10 picnic tables and a smattering of benches around the grounds. Choose from head chef Jordan Webb’s Skye venison stew or Loch Eishort langoustines and mussels, as well as lighter fare such as salads, house-smoked salmon sandwiches and freshly baked scones. Complete the experience next to the fire pit with a hot toddy and a Kinloch s’more. SS kinloch-lodge.co.uk

Marle restaurant on the Italian Terrace, Heckfield Place, Hampshire

Marle restaurant at Heckfield Place

Helmed by food editor-turned-Michelin-starred chef Skye Gyngell, Heckfield Place’s main restaurant Marle will debut on the Italian terrace from 14 April. Running Wednesday to Sunday, the seasonal menu will celebrate Gyngell’s produce-driven approach to cooking against a backdrop of 400 acres of ancient heathers, woodlands and lakes. Much of the produce has been plucked straight from Heckfield’s biodynamic farm and gardens; menu highlights might include crab with sea kale; wild turbot; or rhubarb tart with peach blossom ice cream. A canopy, fire pits, blankets and sheepskins will be on hand for every weather eventuality. SS heckfieldplace.com

The Berkeley Beach Huts, London

The Berkeley Beach Huts

Londoners craving a seaside getaway need travel no further than Knightsbridge this spring. From 12 April, The Berkeley will transform its terrace into a seafront complete with rainbow-hued beach huts à la Whitstable and Southwold. In keeping with the British staycation theme, guests can feast on a seaside-inspired menu of whole grilled lobster, freshly shucked oysters, or baked scallops – all rounded off with ice cream sandwiches and gourmet 99s to evoke childhood memories of Mr Whippy. SS the-berkeley.co.uk