This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal Policy, Budget 2021

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

‘Stealth’ raid on income tax thresholds

The standard Personal Tax Allowance (PTA) is £12,500. Explain what this means.

Explain what happens to an individual’s PTA as their income rises above £100,000.

The 40% tax threshold is £50,001. Explain why an individual earning £60,000 will not pay income tax of 40% on all of their income.

Explain the meaning of the term ‘fiscal drag’.

Instead of increasing the tax rates, the chancellor chose to freeze both the PTA and higher rate thresholds. Analyse the micro and macroeconomic effects of this policy.

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College