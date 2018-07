Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Two of Europe’s biggest supermarkets, Carrefour in France and Tesco in the UK have agreed to team up to purchase supplies, hoping their combined purchasing power will enable them to win better deals from suppliers and beat off competitors. Vanessa Houlder discusses the pressures the supermarkets are facing in their search for profitability with the FT’s Harriet Agnew and Jonathan Eley





