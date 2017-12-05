Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

China’s borrowers were told to curb leverage and get their finances in order this year by a government intent on applying a clamp to excesses. Look at Asia’s international bond markets, however, and there is no sign of a squeeze at all.

A new report by Société Générale highlights issuance of $243bn in the first nine months — an 18.5 per cent increase over the total for the same period in 2016. Borrowers from China and Hong Kong raised $157bn. Financial institutions filled their coffers to fund their own offshore lending to Chinese companies, or to bolster capital.

Chinese property developers continued to borrow offshore even as regulators raised restrictions on leverage in general. Evergrande issued $6.4bn of offshore bonds this year. And both private and state-owned enterprises use the market to fund their global ambitions.

The standard of protections secured by lenders also continues to slip, suggesting free flow of money. Asia’s emerging market status means investors still require more robust covenants than in North America or Europe, according to Moody’s. Yet the share of bonds issued with protections deemed moderate or weaker has more than tripled to two-thirds since 2011.

High offshore debt issuance partly reflects a clampdown at home that may, in certain sectors, be easing. The source of funding remains an open question, however. The Asian offices of global investors no doubt contribute. For Evergrande’s recently issued bonds yielding 8 per cent, BlackRock and Prudential are among the identified investors.

Still, Société Générale points out that 70 per cent of bonds are issued in Reg S format, which US investors cannot buy. Issuers increasingly rely on pools of dollars found in Asia. It is a fairly safe bet that much of this offshore liquidity ultimately comes from Chinese investors.

The result is lower borrowing costs, something the world can cope with. Watch out, however, for signs of non-financial borrowers using the funds raised to turn around and extend credit themselves, thus increasing leverage in an uncontrolled manner.

