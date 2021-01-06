Saudi Arabia has pledged to slash an extra 1m barrels a day of oil output in February and March

Saudi Arabia pledged to cut an extra 1m barrels a day of oil output in February and March, and also has agreed to end its dispute with Qatar. Plus, the FT’s US business editor, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, explains why businesses are making their voices heard when it comes to the Republican rebellion against the outcome of the presidential election.





Saudis pledge to cut oil output despite Russian increases

Saudi Arabia and allies to restore ties with Qatar

Diehard Trump Republicans on collision course with US business

