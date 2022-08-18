Would China go to war over Taiwan?
Gideon talks to Chinese-American academic Minxin Pei about China’s reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. What does it tell us about Xi Jinping’s leadership as he bids for a third term as president?
Clips: The Sun; Daily Telegraph
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
