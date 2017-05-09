Fast Asia Open: China inflation data, S Korea unemployment

It’s not every day the director of the FBI gets unceremoniously canned.

President Donald Trump has fired James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the White House.

A statement from White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Mr Trump informed Mr Comey on Tuesday that he had been “terminated and removed from office”. The president acted on the recommendations of both deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and attorney general Jeff Sessions, the statement added.

