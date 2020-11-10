The Crown: a series special

As season four returns, we’ve gathered the best of our stories on Netflix’s portrayal of the House of Windsor

The Crown Season 4 — Netflix series continues to thrill

Peter Morgan’s script introduces Charles, Diana and Margaret Thatcher to the drama

Actor Tobias Menzies: ‘It’s such a strange role Prince Philip has’

‘The Crown’ star on playing the Duke of Edinburgh and bridging acting’s gender pay gap

The Queen’s new clothes: behind the scenes of ‘The Crown’ season three

Jo Ellison gets a sneak peek at a fabulously Technicolor Windsor wardrobe

Josh O’Connor on life beyond The Crown

Talking swimming, ceramics and scene stealing with acting’s fastest rising star

The Crown Season 3 brings the genius of Olivia Colman

Farewell to Foy and Smith in a new series of palace family drama and treachery on Netflix

The jeweller behind Netflix hit ‘The Crown’

George Easton explains how he gives famous jewels an authentic patina

Charles Dance: ‘I’m not a movie star, I’m a working actor’

The Game of Thrones star on the turns his long and varied career has taken, what you need to be an actor and his brush with James Bond