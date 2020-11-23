Print this page

European policymakers are preparing to relax Covid-19 lockdowns — and 'save Christmas'

European policymakers are preparing to relax Covid-19 lockdowns and “save Christmas”, G20 leaders pledged to “spare no effort” to ensure global access to Covid-19 vaccines, and Beijing has warned it will show “zero tolerance” for financial misconduct after several high-profile bond defaults by state-owned companies. Plus, the FT’s Peggy Hollinger explains how investors are handling Brexit. 


European nations plan cautious easing of lockdowns for Christmas

https://www.ft.com/content/5068cfce-a2fa-4d85-9078-d1a1cd89c316


G20 leaders pledge to ensure global access to Covid vaccines

https://www.ft.com/content/5f5e5a8c-1b94-438f-8f10-212126883e6c


Beijing promises crackdown on misconduct after bond defaults

ft.com/content/21af2731-0042-458c-9651-365459fa1e74?


