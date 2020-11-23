European policymakers are preparing to relax Covid-19 lockdowns — and 'save Christmas'
European policymakers are preparing to relax Covid-19 lockdowns and “save Christmas”, G20 leaders pledged to “spare no effort” to ensure global access to Covid-19 vaccines, and Beijing has warned it will show “zero tolerance” for financial misconduct after several high-profile bond defaults by state-owned companies. Plus, the FT’s Peggy Hollinger explains how investors are handling Brexit.
European nations plan cautious easing of lockdowns for Christmas
G20 leaders pledge to ensure global access to Covid vaccines
Beijing promises crackdown on misconduct after bond defaults
