Alibaba is set to raise up to $13.4bn in a secondary listing in Hong Kong even as violence in the financial centre intensifies. Many see the IPO as a critical test of confidence in both Hong Kong and Beijing. Next, Coty buys a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company and UK prime minister Boris Johnson shelves a proposed cut to corporation tax at the CBI’s annual conference on Monday. Plus, Facebook declared that it had shut down 5.4bn fake accounts in the first nine months of this year. The FT’s Lex deputy editor, Elaine Moore, dives into the social network’s fake accounts problem.

