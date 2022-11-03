The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row and warned rates would ultimately have to rise to a higher level than previously expected. Plus, today in our US midterm elections series, we will look at “election denial” candidates who’ve campaigned on the assertion that the 2020 election results are illegitimate.

Fed signals slower for longer approach to future rate rises

How Arizona became ground zero for election deniers

