China is cutting millions of jobs in the coal and steel sectors in a long-delayed restructuring that aims to scale back unprofitable state-owned enterprises and upgrade the country's manufacturing sector. The FT's Emily Feng talks to Jyotsna Singh about the social and political cost of the lay-offs.

