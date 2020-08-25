Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Poor and minority communities must be among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine once it is approved for use in the US, the head of the national vaccine distribution committee has said, ahead of what public health experts warn could become a politicised fight over who gets vaccinated.

US president Donald Trump is keen to make a vaccine available before the election in November and is considering bypassing normal regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental shot, the Financial Times has reported. Mr Trump has faced widespread criticism over his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 170,000 Americans, and an active vaccination programme could help him claim to voters that he has turned the tide on the virus.

But even if a vaccine were approved for use, there would not be enough doses immediately available for a national campaign, meaning certain groups would have to be selected to receive them first.

“When deciding who gets the vaccine first, we want to think about who is most likely to be affected by death and severe illness; we want to think about how the virus is being transmitted; and we want to think about issues of equality,” Helene Gayle, head of the US vaccine distribution committee, told the FT. “This has been a virus that has disproportionately affected communities of colour and low-wage workers.”

Experts say US public health officials are keen to make sure vaccine recipients are selected according to their need, rather than political considerations © Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

Dr Gayle’s committee has not yet finalised its recommendations but is due to publish a full report on the rollout of a vaccination programme within weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would normally issue its own guidelines on distributing a vaccine via its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. But on this occasion CDC has teamed up with the National Institutes of Health to establish the vaccination distribution committee to run alongside ACIP. The committee is being run by the National Academy of Medicine and headed by Dr Gayle, the chief executive of the Chicago Community Trust, and William Foege, a former CDC director.

Experts say US public health officials are keen to make sure vaccine recipients are selected according to their need, rather than political considerations.

“In the normal course of events the Center for Disease would be the one deciding who gets the vaccine first and how to get it out there, but on this occasion the NIH and CDC went to the National Academy of Medicine to set up a new committee,” said Barry Bloom, professor of public health at Harvard University. “That tells you that after CDC’s guidelines on reopening schools were squelched, the same could happen with any recommendations on who should get the vaccine first.”

White House officials in April quashed draft CDC guidelines for the opening of public spaces such as childcare centres, schools and churches, complaining that they were too prescriptive.

Mr Trump has not said which groups he believes should be first in line for the vaccine, but Democrats are preparing for what they believe could be a bitter political battle.

Patty Murray, the most senior Democrat on the Senate health committee, said: “Efforts to prioritise Covid-19 vaccines need to be led by public health experts, and reflect recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“Getting this right will be critical for protecting our most vulnerable communities — like people of colour, seniors and those with underlying medical conditions — and the healthcare professionals and other workers on the front lines of this crisis.”

Ruth Faden, founder of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, also identified poor and non-white communities as those in need of immediate protection, but warned of a backlash if those groups felt they were being used as human guinea pigs in late-stage testing.

“We have to determine whether these communities want to be vaccinated,” she said. “There are reasons for disadvantaged communities to be concerned about being singled out in any way.”

The White House and CDC both declined to comment.