We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include EU immigration, US inflation, US race relations and US retail
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Migrant crisis: 27 die while trying to cross Channel from France
Key US inflation measure posts biggest jump since 1990s
Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
Crowds expected back at malls and stores over Thanksgiving weekend
