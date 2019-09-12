Print this page

Purdue Pharma and its controlling Sackler family members strike a preliminary deal with several US states and local governments to resolve legal claims stemming from the opioid crisis, the FT reports that the Pentagon is compiling a list of companies with ties to the Chinese military and the UK government releases the controversial “Operation Yellowhammer” document that outlines the potential damage from a no-deal Brexit. Plus, the FT’s Philip Stafford explains why investors have given a cold shoulder to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's £32bn bid for the London Stock Exchange.

