Damon Galgut has won the 2021 Booker Prize for fiction for his novel The Promise, a vivid and searing account of family decline in South Africa during the transition from apartheid.

Structured around four funerals, The Promise tells the story of the Swarts, an “ordinary bunch of white South Africans” navigating the effects of profound political and social change that will ultimately consume them. Threaded through the novel, which is narrated from multiple perspectives, is the yet-to-be-fulfilled death-bed promise made to the family’s black maid that becomes a kind of curse.

The chair of the judges, Harvard professor Maya Jasanoff, said the book “astonished us from the outset”. She added: “With an almost deceptive narrative economy, it offers moving insights into generational divides; meditates on what makes a fulfilling life — and how to process death; and explores the capacious metaphorical implications of ‘promise’ in relation to modern South Africa.”

The FT review described The Promise, the author’s ninth novel, as “a complex, ambitious and brilliant work — one that provides Galgut’s fullest exploration yet of the poisonous legacy of apartheid.”

Galgut, who grew up in Pretoria where The Promise is set, said the idea for the structure of the novel came from a semi-drunken discussion with a friend who told him about a series of funerals he had witnessed. “It occurred to me that it would be a novel and interesting way of approaching a family saga,” Galgut told the BBC in a recent interview. “If the only thing you had was a small window that opened on to these four funerals and you didn’t get the full trajectory of the family story, as a reader you’d have to fill in those gaps yourself.”

The award of the £50,000 prize makes it third time lucky for Galgut who had twice been previously shortlisted. He is the third South African author — after Nadine Gordimer and JM Coetzee, who has won it twice — to take the prize which is open to all works of literary fiction written in English.

Coronavirus precautions forced the Booker organisers to forgo the traditional grand prize ceremony and dinner for the second year running and opt for a remote event staged at the BBC and broadcast internationally.

The other shortlisted novels were: A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam; No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood; The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed; Bewilderment by Richard Powers; and Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead.

Earlier in the day in Paris, with somewhat less fanfare and markedly less financial reward, the judges of the Prix Goncourt, the original inspiration for the Booker Prize, declared via Twitter that the Senegalese novelist Mohamed Mbougar Sarr was this year’s winner of France’s most prestigious literary prize.

His novel La plus secrète mémoire des hommes, (The Most Secret Memory of Men) tells the story of a young Senegalese writer who investigates the disappearance in the 1930s of a fellow African novelist, the “Negro Rimbaud”. Mbougar Sarr, 31, is the first sub-Saharan African to win the award.

The 118-year-old Prix Goncourt comes with a symbolic €10 prize as the author’s place in literary history is deemed to be the real reward. In truth Goncourt winners can also look forward to a significant increase in book sales, which is what inspired the London publisher Tom Maschler to initiate what became the Booker.

Financial Times journalist Horatia Harrod was one of the five Booker Prize judges.