Before Mike Pompeo became Donald Trump’s second secretary of state, he spent 16 months as director of the CIA — when he was more frequently seen roaming the corridors of the White House than those of the intelligence agency.

“He spent more time in the White House briefing the president than at CIA headquarters,” said Robert Berschinski, a former state department official.

The bond Mr Pompeo built with Donald Trump has paid off: he enjoys one luxury that many of his cabinet peers would love to have — the president’s unwavering support. Over the past year, this has allowed Mr Pompeo to restore some of the order that was lost in the department under Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil boss who was sacked by Mr Trump.

But this close relationship with the US president has come at a price. Mr Pompeo, who has made Iran and North Korea his signature issues, has had to soften his hawkish views to stay in favour with his mercurial boss. A fierce critic of the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal while in Congress, he is naturally aligned with the president on Iran. But as Mr Trump heads for his second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, the president’s eagerness to strike a denuclearisation agreement with Pyongyang is likely to make Mr Pompeo uncomfortable.

“He has to conduct a conversation about denuclearisation when he knows it won’t happen,” said Tom Wright, a foreign-policy analyst at the Brookings Institution.

Over Syria, too, Mr Pompeo looks to be biting his tongue. Part of the administration’s stated mission in Syria, according to senior officials, is to expel Iranian-commanded forces from the country. As an Iran hawk, Mr Pompeo is unlikely to be an advocate of withdrawal.

Mr Pompeo and the state department say they are confident in Mr Kim’s commitment to full denuclearisation, and a state department spokesperson listed the liberation of 68,000 square miles of territory from Isis as among Mr Pompeo’s greatest achievements.

Peter Feaver, a former national security official in the George W Bush administration, also noted that while the Trump administration had a “pretty short list” of foreign policy accomplishments, “avoiding war with North Korea is a great achievement.”

One former official says Mr Pompeo is aware that even “minute differences” with Mr Trump would be noticed by the administration, leading to stasis in a state department reluctant to deviate from the president’s concerns.

While secretaries of state work for the president, Mr Pompeo appears to have less latitude than some of his predecessors given that Mr Trump does not brook dissent.

“We’re not driving anything. There’s a widely-held belief that State is taking marching orders from the White House, and there is not a diverse range of opinions on what those should be,” said one foreign service official.

Those who have worked with Mr Pompeo describe him as polite and aloof, a pragmatic character who does what is necessary to survive in the short term. To journalists, Mr Pompeo can be more short-tempered. “I find the question insulting, ridiculous, and frankly, ludicrous”, he last year told a reporter who asked how the US would verify a denuclearisation by North Korea. “Don’t say silly things,” he snapped.

Phil Gordon, a top Obama administration official, said Mr Pompeo’s skill was managing his boss in the White House: “What Pompeo has really mastered is balancing his instinctive position with that of the president.”

Mr Pompeo did not initially endorse Mr Trump’s presidential campaign, opting instead to back Florida’s Marco Rubio. But he caught Mr Trump’s eye. As a congressman, Mr Pompeo made a name for himself by repeatedly attacking Democrat Hillary Clinton, then the secretary of state, over attacks on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. When Mr Trump won the election, he rewarded Mr Pompeo with the role of CIA director.

Mr Pompeo’s desire to balance his worldview with the president’s was on display in his careful dismissal of the agency’s intelligence dossier linking Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Pompeo’s insistence that there was “no direct evidence” linking the prince to the killing was rubbished by senators after they received their own CIA briefing. Republican senator Lindsey Graham said he was “going to assume” that both Mr Pompeo and former defence secretary Jim Mattis were being “good soldiers” to Mr Trump in issuing such statements.

More of a difference between Mr Trump’s position and Mr Pompeo’s is on display over Nato. A former cavalry officer who graduated top of his class at West Point, the US military academy, Mr Pompeo has generally erred towards being pro-Nato, using a major speech at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels to hail the alliance as an “indispensable institution”, even as he criticised both the UN and the EU. Mr Trump, meanwhile, has reportedly discussed wanting to withdraw from the alliance.

In an interview with Fox News this month, Mr Pompeo was more ambiguous. When asked if American soldiers would defend Montenegro, a relatively new Nato member that Mr Trump had recently dismissed as “very aggressive”, he said he would not “get into hypotheticals”, but added: “America has always been there when there were important American and global interests at stake.”

Foreign policy analysts pointed out that defending Nato allies is a fundamental tenet of the treaty. “You can really see him struggling here,” said Mr Gordon. “The whole point of the Nato treaty is that it’s hypothetical. If one member is attacked, you go to their aid.”

Mr Pompeo was clearer on his Nato position earlier this month when announcing that the US would withdraw from the Cold War-era INF treaty with Russia. The support of Nato on this issue, said Mr Pompeo, is “good for our shared security, it’s good for transatlantic unity and it’s good for international peace and security.” He added: “President Trump is grateful for all that you have done.”

Mr Feaver said Mr Pompeo was to some extent caught in the trap of every secretary of state. “The cabinet principle works for the president and is an adviser to the president,” he said. “Most presidents have wanted a more organised national security process to make sure the decisions they make are vetted, have political buy-in from their team, and can be implemented.”

But Mr Pompeo is serving a president “unlike any we’ve ever had in his disdain for regular policymaking process,” Mr Feaver said.