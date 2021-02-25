GameStop shares doubled in heavy volume in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday

GameStop’s share price doubled in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday, partners at the consultancy McKinsey have voted to remove Kevin Sneader from his post as global managing partner, and Myanmar’s banking system has ground almost to a halt as employees joined protests against the military coup. Plus, climatologist Michael Mann explains why wind power is not to blame for power failures in Texas during the recent cold snap.





GameStop shares double in final 90 minutes of trading day

Myanmar protesters join general strike in defiance of threats of violence

Blaming Texas electricity failure on wind

Sports gear maker Under Armour halves sponsorship commitments

