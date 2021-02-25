Print this page

GameStop shares doubled in heavy volume in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday

GameStop’s share price doubled in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday, partners at the consultancy McKinsey have voted to remove Kevin Sneader from his post as global managing partner, and Myanmar’s banking system has ground almost to a halt as employees joined protests against the military coup. Plus, climatologist Michael Mann explains why wind power is not to blame for power failures in Texas during the recent cold snap.


GameStop shares double in final 90 minutes of trading day

https://www.ft.com/content/50eaa1b5-d244-4b3e-b460-736828c049cd


Myanmar protesters join general strike in defiance of threats of violence

https://www.ft.com/content/5f61da58-e618-42a8-b13c-300567248ff1


Blaming Texas electricity failure on wind

https://www.ft.com/content/adc21f2b-ccf7-4b8b-8604-53cae556a7dd


Sports gear maker Under Armour halves sponsorship commitments

https://www.ft.com/content/f97405a1-4187-4186-833c-c8c4f07bfcbf



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast