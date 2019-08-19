Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A body advising the European Central Bank warns that European banks and other financial institutions need to speed up their preparations for the phasing out of a key interest rate benchmark, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow says there is no recession coming, Donald Trump casts doubt on any Huawei reprieve and Hong Kong protesters rally in defiance of Beijing. Plus, the FT’s Madhumita Murgia explains how facial recognition software is creeping into security cameras in parts of London.

