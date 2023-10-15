Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Specification:

Demand and supply, price elasticity of supply, fiscal policy, aggregate demand, aggregate supply

The hard economic reality for anyone wanting to govern Britain

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), what was the UK employment rate in May-July 2023?

Identify two reasons why an older population makes rapid economic expansion more difficult

Identify the price elasticity of supply for NHS services

Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the causes of NHS waiting lists.

Distinguish between i) a budget deficit; and ii) the national debt

Explain why public debt pushing 100 per cent of national income makes it difficult for the Labour party to pursue its recently announced four-stage plan for the economy

Draw and explain the Keynesian aggregate supply curve

Identify the aggregate demand (AD) equation

Using an AD/AS diagram, analyse Chris Giles’ assertion that “Increased capital spending at a time of near full employment will need to be accompanied by more imports to prevent the economy overheating, higher taxes to lower consumption, and a rise in domestic saving or higher interest rates”

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College