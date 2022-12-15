Qatar’s decision to host the World Cup was mired in controversy from the start but ultimately seems to have paid off, bringing the tiny Gulf emirate new friends and winning over old enemies. Gideon talks to Simeon Kerr, the FT’s Gulf correspondent, about what motivates the emirate to seek to deploy its vast wealth for political ends.

Clips: Qatar Airways; France 24

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

