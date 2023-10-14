Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

A House That Made History: The Illinois Governor’s Mansion by MK Pritzker with a foreword by Michael S Smith

Charting the history of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion – known in-state as the “People’s House” – and its restoration, this grand book is a collaboration between designer Michael S Smith and Illinois first lady MK Pritzker. “Being in one of his rooms is like getting a hug,” says Pritzker of Smith’s aesthetic. Archival and new images bring each room to life. Rizzoli, £52

The exterior of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion in Springfield, Illinois © Scott Shigley

The music room in the Governor’s Mansion, with a grand piano donated by the estate of publisher John H Johnson © Michael Mundy

What Makes a Garden: A considered approach to garden design by Jinny Blom

Drawing on her background in psychology, Jinny Blom – author of The Thoughtful Gardener – presents garden design as a way to engage the senses. What Makes a Garden combines practical insights – from paving to soil health – with artistic, poetic and historic references that have inspired Blom’s designs over the past 20 years. Quarto, £35

An Italian garden from Jinny Blom’s What Makes a Garden © Britt Willoughby Dyer

Extraordinary Collections: French Interiors, Flea Markets, Ateliers by Marin Montagut

Inspired by a lifetime of collecting “objects of every kind”, Montagut offers a glimpse inside the troves of 10 collectors, showcased in playful mood boards. Among the curious finds are embroidered 18th-century Madonnas at Atelier Vime, papier-mâché ducks in Normandy and coffee mills at Paris’s Marché aux Puces. Flammarion, $45

The art casting workshop of Atelier Lorenzi in Arceuil, France © Pierre Musellec, from Extraordinary Collections by Marin Montagut The Saint-Ouen flea market in Paris © Pierre Musellec, from Extraordinary Collections by Marin Montagut

The Interiors of Laura Gonzalez by Laura Gonzalez

Since her colourful redesign of Paris music venue Bus Palladium, Laura Gonzalez has brought her maximalist flair – with influences from China, India, France and Spain – to hotels, restaurants and homes around the world. This debut monograph documents her highlights, including the Cartier Mansion on Place Vendôme and the revival of romantic hot-spot Lapérouse. Rizzoli, £52.50

The château-hotel Saint James in Paris, with interior by Laura Gonzales © Matthieu Salvaing

Rose Uniacke at Work by Rose Uniacke

Beginning with her own home in Warwick Square, interior designer Uniacke’s book spotlights some of her favourite projects, from a north London townhouse to a red-cedar shingle in the Hamptons. “I want to offer my clients a sanctuary: a place that has atmosphere,” she writes. Accompanying chapters take readers behind the scenes of Uniacke’s design process, and showcase antiques, editions and textiles. Rizzoli, $75