Five new books for interiors lovers
A House That Made History: The Illinois Governor’s Mansion by MK Pritzker with a foreword by Michael S Smith
Charting the history of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion – known in-state as the “People’s House” – and its restoration, this grand book is a collaboration between designer Michael S Smith and Illinois first lady MK Pritzker. “Being in one of his rooms is like getting a hug,” says Pritzker of Smith’s aesthetic. Archival and new images bring each room to life. Rizzoli, £52
What Makes a Garden: A considered approach to garden design by Jinny Blom
Drawing on her background in psychology, Jinny Blom – author of The Thoughtful Gardener – presents garden design as a way to engage the senses. What Makes a Garden combines practical insights – from paving to soil health – with artistic, poetic and historic references that have inspired Blom’s designs over the past 20 years. Quarto, £35
Extraordinary Collections: French Interiors, Flea Markets, Ateliers by Marin Montagut
Inspired by a lifetime of collecting “objects of every kind”, Montagut offers a glimpse inside the troves of 10 collectors, showcased in playful mood boards. Among the curious finds are embroidered 18th-century Madonnas at Atelier Vime, papier-mâché ducks in Normandy and coffee mills at Paris’s Marché aux Puces. Flammarion, $45
The Interiors of Laura Gonzalez by Laura Gonzalez
Since her colourful redesign of Paris music venue Bus Palladium, Laura Gonzalez has brought her maximalist flair – with influences from China, India, France and Spain – to hotels, restaurants and homes around the world. This debut monograph documents her highlights, including the Cartier Mansion on Place Vendôme and the revival of romantic hot-spot Lapérouse. Rizzoli, £52.50
Rose Uniacke at Work by Rose Uniacke
Beginning with her own home in Warwick Square, interior designer Uniacke’s book spotlights some of her favourite projects, from a north London townhouse to a red-cedar shingle in the Hamptons. “I want to offer my clients a sanctuary: a place that has atmosphere,” she writes. Accompanying chapters take readers behind the scenes of Uniacke’s design process, and showcase antiques, editions and textiles. Rizzoli, $75
