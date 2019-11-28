Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Have you ever counted how many online accounts you have? Do you listen to music on Spotify, upload your pictures to the cloud or hold your savings in an online bank account? If the answer is yes to any of these questions you should consider what happens to these assets when you die. On this week's FT Money show presenter Lucy Warwick-Ching delves into the world of digital legacies - from Facebook to cryptocurrencies. She talks to Angharad Lynn of VWV, James Norris of the Digital Legacy Association and Ian Bond of the Law Society about the rise of digital wills and end of life planning companies.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.