Scott’s Restaurant’s Starstruck Christmas

Scott’s Restaurant’s terrace shimmers with its shooting-star theme

A shimmering terrace bedecked with a shooting-star theme. Dine on Scott’s specialities such as Morecambe Bay (from £22 for six) and Galway Bay oysters (from £26 for six). Pair with Perrier-Jouët’s champagne (from £20 per glass), leaving room for indulgences such as the triple chocolate and hazelnut starstruck dessert (£12.50). scotts-restaurant.com

The Macallan Manor House at Rosewood London

The Scottish manor-style terrace lodge at Rosewood London

Make your way through a grove of autumnal trees, hunker down under tweed blankets and try the special hot toddy infusions of Jing tea with double cask or sherry oak whisky in the Scottish manor-style terrace lodge. Two whisky tasting events (a whisky dinner on 14 December and a Burns Night celebration on January 25: both £125 per person) are part of the offering, while the menu from the Holborn Dining Room includes roast pork belly with chorizo stuffing and white bean stew (£26), and sticky toffee pudding, honeyed pecans and praline ice cream (£11). rosewoodhotels.com

Lodge d’Argent at Coq d’Argent

City lights and festive firs at the Lodge d’Argent

The rooftop restaurant conjures festive feels with a twinkling forest of snow-capped fir trees set to a backdrop of city lights. Sip on Hennessy cognac cocktails or indulge in French fare such as whole baked Mont d’Or cheese and croutons or Diots sausages and red wine sauce, which can be enjoyed with vintages from the 600-bottle wine cave. Après-ski style fun can be found in one of the special chalets – each is adorned with twinkling lights, soft faux-fur blankets and festive touches – with room for up to six people (the set menu is priced £300 in the daytime/weekdays or £500 in the evenings/Saturdays). coqdargent.co.uk

Winter at Dalloway Terrace, The Bloomsbury Hotel

The canopy of red and gold frost-fringed leaves at the Dalloway Terrace

The insta-worthy terrace is set aglow under a canopy of red and gold frost-fringed leaves. Indulgences include Chateaubriand to share (£70) with truffle mushrooms, hand-cut chips, roasted vine tomatoes and Madeira jus, teamed with cocktails, created alongside fragrance house Miller Harris and Champagne Telmont (each priced at £15). The Rose Silence is a tantalising mix of The Botanist Islay dry gin, Muyu jasmine verte, Telmont Réserve Brut, freshly squeezed lemon and egg white. dallowayterrace.com

The Berkeley Winter Cabins

The Berkeley’s timber-lined winter cabins are warmed with blankets and heaters

Timber-lined winter cabins channel Alpine chic, adorned with twinkling fir trees, wreaths and candles. Warmed by blankets and heaters, they seat up to eight guests (minimum spend £500 per sitting) for a culinary experience with plenty of sharing dishes: from fondue and veal schnitzel to a raclette grill. The Valrhona hot chocolate is served with a glug of whisky or rum and the drinks menu includes other spirit-raisers such as hot cider and champagne. The cabins open 4 December. the-berkeley.co.uk

Christmas at Daphne’s

Daphne’s conservatory is wrapped in baubles and festive foliage

Jewel-like baubles wrap around the alfresco terrace and hang from a canopy of foliage over the restaurant’s bar and convivial conservatory, warmed by a blazing fireplace. The festive atmosphere sets the scene for Italian-style feasting. Tuck into favourites of veal Milanese with lemon (£34) and delica pumpkin risotto with gorgonzola and sage (from £14.50), and toast the season with a festive cocktail (or two) including Christmas Fizz: a sparkling mix of Malfy limone gin, Italicus, citrus, champagne and bergamot essence (£16). daphnes-restaurant.co.uk

Sabine Winter Terrace

The rooftop terrace at Sabine includes an alpine ski cabin for selfies

A rooftop winter wonderland with all the trimmings: sparkling fairy lights, snow-frosted foliage and archways, and seating warmed by faux fur blankets and heaters. Small plates serve dishes such as smoked salmon tartar (£10) or miso aubergine (£7), and the special winter cocktails include aromatic libations such as the Brave Robin: Eminente Claro rum, ginger liqueur, chai homemade syrup and orange bitters (£16). Snap a selfie at the wooden alpine ski cabin to record the moment. sabinelondon.co.uk

Bluebird Chelsea “A Blue Starry Night” Terrace

Bluebird has partnered with sparkling wine producer Nyetimber for the festive season

Walk into a Narnia-esque setting of snow-tipped trees and fairy lights sparkling like stars. The perennial alfresco terrace has partnered with Nyetimber for the festive season, creating a specially-themed tea, while the three-course Christmas lunch (£150 per person) includes Norfolk bronze turkey and confit leg with all the trimmings. bluebird-restaurant.co.uk

A Grand 34 Mayfair Christmas

“Après-ski meets ’70s kitsch” at 34 Mayfair

Après-ski meets ’70s kitsch at the Grosvenor Square haunt. Special treats include a limited-edition “As Choux Like It” dessert and cocktails created in collaboration with Courvoisier Cognac. The Panache XO (£22) is a fusion of Courvoisier XO, apple Aperitif, pumpkin spice syrup and anise. Seasonal, a la carte dishes bring a culinary twist to comfort food: from the 34 lobster mac ’n’ cheese with shaved black truffle (£36) to the Japanese wagyu fillet steak (£120). 34-restaurant.co.uk

Four Seasons Under the Stars on the Winter Terrace

The giant glittering Christmas tree at Four Seasons’ Winter Terrace

Dine alfresco under the branches of a giant glittering Christmas tree. The heated pergolas and extra blankets ensure comfort, and the menu includes hearty fare such as French cassoulet (£30). There’s also an indulgence Dom Pérignon experience, pairing dishes such as poached lobster, pork crackling and salted popcorn (priced from £10 for canapés and £29 for a starter) with fizz (from £32 per glass). fourseasons.com