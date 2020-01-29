The US Federal Reserve has begun to consult the public, particularly in poorer parts of the country about monetary policy. As a result, policy wonks at the central bank have begun to reconsider the impact of their decisions on communities far from the centres of power. Brendan Greeley discusses the so-called Fed Listens sessions with Patrick Jenkins.
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, Deputy Editor and Brendan Greeley, US economics editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love. Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty
