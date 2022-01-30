This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Lower public borrowing gives Sunak room to stall national insurance rise

Explain what is meant by public sector net borrowing

With reference to the chart, identify the period when there was an opportunity to pay down some of the national debt

Using a diagram, explain the induced nature of tax receipts

‘The figure came in £12.9bn under official forecasts . . . a similar value to the £12bn national insurance tax rise.’ Evaluate whether Sunak should stall the national insurance rise

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College