Economics class: Lower public borrowing gives Sunak room to stall national insurance rise
Specification:
Fiscal policy
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Lower public borrowing gives Sunak room to stall national insurance rise
Explain what is meant by public sector net borrowing
With reference to the chart, identify the period when there was an opportunity to pay down some of the national debt
Using a diagram, explain the induced nature of tax receipts
‘The figure came in £12.9bn under official forecasts . . . a similar value to the £12bn national insurance tax rise.’ Evaluate whether Sunak should stall the national insurance rise
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
