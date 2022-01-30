Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Fiscal policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Lower public borrowing gives Sunak room to stall national insurance rise

  • Explain what is meant by public sector net borrowing

  • With reference to the chart, identify the period when there was an opportunity to pay down some of the national debt

  • Using a diagram, explain the induced nature of tax receipts

  • ‘The figure came in £12.9bn under official forecasts . . . a similar value to the £12bn national insurance tax rise.’ Evaluate whether Sunak should stall the national insurance rise

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

