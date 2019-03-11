UBS and Standard Chartered will settle a Hong Kong misconduct case connected to a Chinese initial public offering launched a decade ago, according to people familiar with the situation.

Both banks were investigated for their roles in the 2009 IPO of China Forestry, a company that was later delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange for accounting irregularities and put into a liquidation process.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in March last year banned UBS from sponsoring initial public offerings for 18 months, an action the Swiss bank said it would appeal. The SFC also fined UBS HK$119m ($15.2m).

The SFC’s counsel said at a tribunal hearing in Hong Kong on Monday that the banks had agreed to settle a related misconduct case, Reuters reported. Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the settlement.

UBS, StanChart and the SFC declined to comment on the matter, and details of the settlement were not available.

The case has been viewed as an important step for SFC enforcement in Hong Kong. The regulator is often seen as struggling to strike a balance between maintaining a lively and attractive destination for Chinese listings while also seeking to crackdown on fraud and misreporting by the same cohort of groups.

The investigations into UBS and StanChart were the first in what the SFC said were 15 probes into banks and securities firms for “substandard work” on IPOs. Since then, several other banks have received small fines for sponsorship work but no other major banks have lost their underwriting licenses.

The SFC made sponsors legally responsible for claims made in prospectuses in 2013, and has warned investment bankers that they must improve due diligence on companies when preparing for a float.

Timber company China Forestry raised $216m from its IPO, according to Dealogic. But its listing was suspended in 2011 and KPMG later resigned as its auditor after discovering irregularities in the group’s accounting records. China Forestry is now being liquidated.

In its original January 2017 suit against UBS, StanChart and KPMG, the SFC alleged “market misconduct” because of issues with the prospectus for China Forestry’s IPO and its annual and interim results announcements in 2009 and 2010. The lawsuit was later dropped due to a statute of limitations.

UBS was the top sponsor of Hong Kong IPOs in 2015. The bank has fallen in the league tables since that time. StanChart closed its cash equities division in 2015.