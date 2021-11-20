Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  •  Exchange rates, monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Euro hit by bets ECB monetary policy will diverge from major peers

  • With reference to the chart, explain whether the euro appreciated or depreciated against the US dollar from Q1 — Q4 2021

  • Define hot money

  • Explain why speculators are likely to swap euro for sterling or USD

  • Using exchange rate diagrams, analyse the effect of these currency trades on the respective exchange rates

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.