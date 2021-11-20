This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Exchange rates, monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Euro hit by bets ECB monetary policy will diverge from major peers

With reference to the chart, explain whether the euro appreciated or depreciated against the US dollar from Q1 — Q4 2021

Define hot money

Explain why speculators are likely to swap euro for sterling or USD

Using exchange rate diagrams, analyse the effect of these currency trades on the respective exchange rates

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College